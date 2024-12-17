Ex-NFL Punter Stops Thief At Australian Shopping Center

Sav Rocca is not your average retired NFL punter.

Built like a rock at 6-foot-5, the former NFLer showed off his footballs of steel by springing into action during a robbery and scaring a thief into dropping his stolen goods while at an Australian shopping center. (Caution: Vigilantism not encouraged)

Retired NFL Punter Thwarts a Robbery

As relayed by the New York Post, Saverio Rocca, born in Melbourne and a notable name from the NFL in the 2000s, chased a thug who was stealing goods at JD Sports in Preston’s Northland Shopping Centre.

The 51-year-old confronted the thief, advised him to stop, and then ran after the prep, who eventually let the stolen goods go to avoid being pummeled by the chasing Sav Rocca.

"I saw a guy, maybe mid-20s, rip out clothes from a shop assistant and I said to the girl, ‘Is he stealing that’ and she said yes,’’ Rocca said (via the Post).

"I asked him to give them back and he said ‘Nah, I’m leaving’ and he started running."

Rocca played in the NFL from 2007 to 2011 and was a notable figure both for his punting and successful Australian Football League career, making this guy's legend something to behold. He even warned the thief of a "fixing up."

"Stupid me, I started chasing him and I was running out the door yelling a few F-words and I said ‘If I catch you I’ll fix you up.'

"He decided to drop all the clothes and said all right."

Sav Rocca was a celebrated striker in the AFL and played for the Eagles and then-named Redskins during his NFL days (a career which began when Rocca was 33).

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com