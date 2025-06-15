Tim Walz Grilled By Former NFL Player Jack Brewer Over Minnesota's Decline

It's nightmarish to imagine what a pro-riot, pro-trans Democrat would have done had he reached the Vice President's role.

Minnesota’s leadership has faced intense scrutiny for rising crime, with former Minnesota State football player and NFL veteran Jack Brewer criticizing Governor "Tampon" Tim Walz for the state’s decline.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Brewer, who played as a defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals from 2002 to 2006, condemned Walz following the tragic shooting deaths of Democratic Senator John Hoffman and former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

The targeted attacks occurred early Saturday when the lead suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, allegedly entered the victims’ homes and fatally shot both couples, killing Hoffman’s wife and Hortman’s husband as well.

Notably, Walz reappointed Boelter as a private-sector representative to a state council in 2019.

Brewer, addressing the tragedy, accused Walz of fostering an environment of political extremism.

"We need to start calling this what it is. These people have lost their minds," Brewer said. "I am heartbroken to see one of the most amazing states in America completely turned around under Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota is confused."

During the destructive Black Lives Matter riots in Minnesota in 2020, Walz called the violent protests a "symbolic" gesture, siding with the rioters.

"Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire," Walz said in 2020. "The fire is still smoldering in our streets. The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain, of anguish unheard. Now generations of pain is manifesting itself in front of the world — and the world is watching."

As a former Gopher and Viking with deep ties to Minnesota, Brewer expressed dismay at the state’s cultural shift under Democratic leadership, which he believes has veered into radical leftism.

"I played for the Vikings. I played for the Gophers. I lived in Minnesota for years. It was not like this. People were respectful. People could disagree and still have conversations," Brewer said. "I still have a lot of family there, and it hurts to see what they’re living through.

"Minnesota has become the capital of chaos in America. That’s not right. It’s not a reflection of the true people of Minnesota. There are a lot of good people there. But the liberal hub around Minneapolis and St. Paul has taken over, and it’s dangerous. Tim Walz is the leader of that. His attorney general, Keith Ellison, is right there with him."

Brewer attributed the unrest to a broader moral decline, stating, "It’s terrible. The root cause of all of this is evil.

"When you’re willing to attack, ridicule, riot, and protest anyone who believes something different — even in your own party — you’ve gone too far. The Democrats have gone so far left that if you’re not a raging liberal, you’re under attack. They are forcing everyone in the party to conform.

"Whenever you give Satan power, he shows his face. That’s what we’re witnessing now."

