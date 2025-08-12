Ex-NFL Coach Jon Gruden Scores Major Court Victory Over League Following Email Scandal Fallout

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden scored a major courtroom victory on Monday in his lawsuit against the NFL, stemming from his abrupt 2021 resignation.

Gruden, 61, stepped down from his position in Las Vegas after leaked emails sparked a firestorm around him.

The emails, full of strong language, were sent during his time as an ESPN analyst, years before his return to coaching.

Critics of Gruden called him "racist," "misogynistic," and "homophobic" over the content of his emails.

In his lawsuit, Gruden accused the NFL of orchestrating the email leaks, uncovered during the league’s 2021 investigation into the Washington Football Team, as a targeted campaign.

The NFL pushed to resolve the case through arbitration, a process where Commissioner Roger Goodell could oversee disputes, including those involving his actions.

However, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled 5-2 on Monday (according to ESPN's Don Van Natta, Jr.) that this was unconscionable, allowing Gruden’s case to proceed as a public civil lawsuit.

"The NFL’s rules would let Goodell act as judge in a case about his own conduct, which is fundamentally biased," the court stated. "Even if a neutral arbitrator is later chosen, the setup itself is unfair."

The justices also noted, "The NFL’s rules don’t apply to Gruden, a former employee. Otherwise, the Commissioner could arbitrarily control which disputes to arbitrate."

After his 'cancellation' over the emails, Coach Gruden has found ways to bounce back successfully.

Gruden announced his intent to sue the NFL and Goodell in 2022.

Monday’s ruling marks another triumph for the coach, who hopes to reclaim his career, eyeing roles in the NFL or college football. Gruden coached the Raiders in two stints and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2000 to 2008, earning a place in the Bucs’ Ring of Honor. That honor was stripped from Gruden amid the email scandal but reinstated in February 2025.

"We’re thrilled with the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision," said Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner.

"This ruling not only supports Coach Gruden but also challenges unfair arbitration for all employees. It paves the way to restore his reputation and hold the NFL accountable."

