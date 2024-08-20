Ex-NBA Star Rasheed Wallace Bizarrely Claims Wizards Michael Jordan Was Better than Bulls MJ

Former NBA player Rasheed Wallace should never be allowed within six feet of a microphone after giving one of the more ridiculous sports opinions in recent memory.

People frequently debate whether Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever play basketball, with the consensus agreeing that His Airness is the GOAT after winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

One part of Michael's career that fans hardly ever discuss is whether the old-timer's two seasons in Washington (2001-03) exceeded his accomplishments as a member of the Bulls.

MJ's iconic image is intertwined with the Bulls brand and his accolades stack infinitely higher with the Bulls than in his limited stint with the Wizards, which wasn't bad on its own.

Nevertheless, Rasheed Wallace argues that the tables are turned, claiming that MJ was a superior player in Washington compared to his time in the Windy City.

"He was a phenomenal player then," Wallace declared on his Sheed X Tyler show, "but I think he was a little more dangerous when he was with the Wizards."

In Wallace's opinion (and not a very good one), Jordan was a more refined player during his career as part of the Wizards.

"He didn’t have the athleticism that we were used to seeing MJ have," Wallace added. "His angles were a little bit more sharp, he wasn’t going to move but he was a strong two-guard, he wasn’t just going to move up lightly. His shot became more dangerous, he became more solid as that veteran player when his years in Washington."

Michael Jordan still had juice with the Wizards, averaging impressive numbers at a point when basketball fans weren't expecting a repeat of his time with the Bulls. As a Wizard, Jordan averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Playing as a Bull, Jordan averaged 31.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He won six titles (going 6-for-6 for Finals MVPs) and five NBA MVP awards with Chicago.

Naturally, Wallace's cold take ruffled some feathers. ‘Sheed's hot take failed to take off on social media, too.

"Old NBA players be yapping anything to stay relevant," an NBA fan said on X, reacting to Rasheed.

"Alright, that’s what he believes. But he’s wrong," another added.

Thankfully, Wallace has the fruits of a solid NBA career to fall back on in case this whole shock-jockey podcaster thing doesn't work out.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela