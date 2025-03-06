Former NBA big man Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t letting China off the hook anytime soon.

EKF boldly protested the NBA and China over the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

The NBA has built a massive audience in an adversarial nation. Though the league often champions social causes, its ties to China continue to muffle its hypocrisy.

Under Biden’s watch, Kanter Freedom issued a "wake-up call" to spotlight the adversarial forces threatening American freedoms.

Under President Donald Trump, Enes Kanter Freedom remains steadfast, maintaining urgency over China’s fixation on the U.S.

With Trump and China trading jabs amid a potential trade war sparked by a recent flurry of tariffs, Enes is urging Trump to take these guys down.

"No embassy issues this type of statement without the capital's approval," EKF posted on X. "Wake up, America."

The flood of fentanyl—a deadly substance pumped onto U.S. soil by China, claiming American lives—prompted President Trump to dig in, raising tariffs from 10 to 20 percent, with 25 percent looming if China strikes back.

In response, China declared it was ready for "any type of war."

Boasting a vast naval arsenal, China believes it can stare down the U.S. eye-to-eye.

But the tale of the tape tells a different story: the U.S. wields more advanced military might, capable of erasing China from the map before Opening Day’s first pitch.

If China decides to play games, Enes will be ready with a resounding "I told you so," having spent years warning Americans about these foreign provocateurs— costing him, it seems, his NBA career in the process.

The NBA is reportedly planning a return to China after years of acrimony.

Two preseason games are scheduled to be played in Macao in October 2025.

