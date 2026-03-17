Ex-NBA Player Kenyon Martin Airs Out Gilbert Arenas' Podcast Employee In Awkward, One-Sided Blowup

Ex-NBA forward and enforcer Kenyon Martin came for blood during the Gil’s Arena podcast, targeting one of Gilbert Arenas' employees over some grievances regarding Martin's speech impediment.

Watching a man who earned tens of millions over a gritty 15-year career lash out at a guy and pause a podcast to play a video from his phone — acting like the bigger, wiser of the two — was absolutely surreal.

To understand the entirely bizarre scene, you must see the clip. Martin was talking about struggling with a stutter, going through the entire tirade without tripping over his speech once (don't most people deal with stutters?).

WATCH:

"Be careful who you’re inviting to your home," Martin warned as he berated the behind-the-scenes staffer.

"You don’t tease something that someone has no control over."

True … and what's undeniable is the staffer's inexplicable logic for posting a clip of himself mocking Martin online, not expecting it to be some kind of issue.

As the segment stretched, the pursuit of accountability curdled into a public shaming.

When the former All-Star declared any apology "null and void," the purpose of the segment seemingly shifted. Without a path to forgiveness, the confrontation seemed more like an attempt to humiliate the guy than to resolve the moment or convey a learning moment.

Not that any of us expect decorum from former NBAers hopping on podcast mics.

"You did it in front of people, I’m going to do it in front of people," Martin said. "Point blank, period."

A multi-millionaire athlete systematically dismantled a subordinate who had no platform to respond. Martin transformed a justified complaint into a hollow display of dominance. He ended it looking like a bully punching down.

Was defending himself worth it for Martin in the end?

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