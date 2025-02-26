Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Named In Suit By Fans Who Were Hit By Ball

Well, Pat Bev's back in hot water.

The former Milwaukee Bucks guard might finally face the music for chucking a basketball at Pacers fans during last season’s playoffs.

NBA Player Stupidly Whips Ball At Random Fans, Bullies Female Reporter: VIDEO

Pat Bev, known for his short fuse, has been named in a lawsuit by two fans, Jessica Simmons and Katie Lanciotti, who claim they suffered physical and emotional damage caused by Beverley's outburst.

Beverley, the Milwaukee Bucks, and assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in Marion County (IN). Oppenheimer was included for allegedly taunting the group and further provoking the incident with Beverley.

The Bucks were getting pummeled by the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Beverley, never one to lose quietly, traded barbs with fans before launching a chest pass, which appeared to clip at least one fan.

Bucks teammates Brooke Lopez and Jai Crowder stepped in to pull Beverley away as the guard barked at the Pacers fans.

Beverley made his money in the NBA by playing passionately; in the case of this outburst, Bev went a step too far.

The NBA suspended Beverley for the incident, but the NBAer made a move to play hoops in Tel Aviv, leaving the suspension for when he returned to the league.

That evening also brought fans the infamous postgame interview where Beverley refused a reporter's question for ‘not being subscribed’ to the player's podcast. Classy.

Two truths can he true: he’s innocent until the gavel drops, and tossing balls at paying NBA fans should come with consequences.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela