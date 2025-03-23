Ex-NBA Champ Matthew Dellavedova Shows Off Integrity By Gifting MVP Award to Opponent

Former Cleveland Cavaliershttps://www.outkick.com/category/cleveland-cavaliers guard and NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova displayed remarkable humility over the weekend by gifting the MVP award for the National Basketball League championship series to a more deserving player.

Despite Dellavedova's Melbourne United squad losing the Australian championship series, he was surprisingly named Finals MVP.

This decision raised eyebrows, especially considering opposing guard Will Hickey's outstanding performance for the victorious Illawarra Hawks.

Hickey carried his team on his shoulders in the final two games, securing the series win. In the decisive Game 5 on Saturday, Hickey's strong fourth-quarter effort propelled the Hawks to only their second NBL championship (2001) since the league was founded in 1979.

Recognizing Hickey's series MVP snub, Dellavedova humbly presented the trophy to his opponent.

"Davo (Will Hickey's nickname), this belongs to you," Dellavedova said on the podium as he received the award. The former NBA champ, who won a title with LeBron James and the Cavs in 2016, believes he made the right decision.

Melbourne United lost Game 5, 114-104, with Dellavedova adding five points and seven assists. In contrast, Hickey recorded an impressive 21 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and the deciding win for Illawarra.

The crowd at WIN Entertainment Centre in New South Wales, Australia, expressed disappointment when Dellavedova was announced as the winner, despite Hickey's Herculean efforts.

United coach Dean Vickerman praised Dellavedova's gesture.

"You win with class, and you lose with class," Vickerman said.

