Ex-MLB All Star Tears His Hamstring While Making Savannah Bananas Debut

Sean Casey had some phenomenal moments in his baseball career. But Friday night was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The 51-year-old played in a Savannah Bananas game for the first time in his career on Friday night at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH. It was the home park of the Reds, the team Casey played for for eight years and earned three All-Star selections with.

What a cool full-circle moment, am I right?

Unfortunately, his appearance was cut short by a significant injury.

Casey drew a walk, and as he was rounding first and trying to go to second on a passed ball, he immediately grabbed his hamstring in pain and had to be subbed out.

Turns out it wasn’t just a minor hamstring pull.

"I thought he was just playing to the crowd. You know like, 'Hey, I'm an older guy and it's hard for me to run,’" FanDuel Sports Network broadcaster Jim Day said during a Tigers-Reds game over the weekend. "Turns out he completely tore his hamstring. He completely tore the hamstring off the bone. He's got surgery this week. Took one for the team. . . . We wish Sean Casey the best. That's a tough one right there."

"Banana Ball" is supposed to be a time where people have fun and do all kinds of wacky things, not tear your hamstring when you go home in pain.

Even so, Casey said he had the time of his life.

"What a moment to have one more AB in front of the greatest fans in the world last night in Cincinnati!!" Casey wrote on X . "Thx to @TheSavBananas n @YellowTuxJesse for the opportunity! Banana Ball is so fun, what an experience! I was hoping for one more double in the gap, but I’ll take the walk for the team n tight morning hammy."

I guess if he had fun, that’s all that matters.