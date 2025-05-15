Ex-MLB All-Star Rafael Furcal Accused Of 'Throwing A Deadly' Missile Into Occupied Vehicle

It sure sounds like a former MLB All-Star is in serious trouble after an incident in South Florida.

Rafael Furcal spent the bulk of his 14 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, but his final season in 2014 was with the Miami Marlins, and it would appear that he was in that part of the country earlier this week, at least according to records obtained by Miami's Local 10 News.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

According to reports, Furcal turned himself in to the Broward County jail after facing a pair of felony charges. Those charges are for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, and are related to an alleged incident that occurred on Monday, though it appears that at the moment, the specifics are fairly scant.

It's not clear where the incident occurred and what other parties were involved.

Furcal turned himself into the Broward County Sheriff's Office Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday in what was reported as a "self-surrender without incident." Furcal was later released on $7,500 bail.

The Dominican-born shortstop has had a couple of previous brushes with the law, both of which occurred in the early 2000s when he was playing for the Atlanta Braves. He was arrested for driving under the influence in 2000 and 2004.

Furcal was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2000 and appeared in the 2003 All-Star Game. After his time in Atlanta and Los Angeles, Furcal played a few seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and was part of their World Series-winning team in 2011.