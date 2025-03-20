Ex-Michigan QB Coach Matt Weiss Busted For Creepy Crimes, Slapped With 24 Charges In Student Data Scandal

Matt Weiss, the former quarterbacks coach at Michigan, faces severe charges stemming from his 2023 departure from the program.

The 42-year-old is accused of illegally accessing student information, not only from the Wolverines but from an estimated 100 schools nationwide, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Weiss has been charged with 24 counts, including 14 for unauthorized computer access and 10 for aggravated identity theft.

READ: Michigan Fires Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss Amid Probe

Authorities allege that Weiss conducted these criminal activities from 2015 to 2023, illicitly obtaining confidential data on more than 150,000 students.

The investigation revealed that he specifically targeted female students, accessing the social media, email, and cloud storage accounts of over 3,300 additional individuals.

Weiss is also alleged to have kept records regarding the female students, which reportedly contained inappropriate, sexually suggestive language.

The alleged crimes were traced back to the University of Michigan's Schembechler Hall, where Weiss worked. Michigan's on-campus police investigated the matter, and Weiss was placed on administrative leave before being dismissed from the university days later.

READ: Michigan Football Coordinator Placed On Leave Over Possible 'Computer Crimes'

On Jan. 10, 2023, his home in Ann Arbor was searched in connection to what was initially considered "computer crimes," as reported by OutKick.

This week, acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck released a statement addressing the ongoing investigation into Weiss' actions.

"Our office will move aggressively to prosecute computer hacking to protect the private accounts of our citizens," Beck said.

"We stand ready with our law enforcement partners to bring those who illegally invade the privacy of others to justice."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela