Ex-Jets HC Gives Biting Review of Interim Coaching Stint: 'I Felt the Shift'

Former New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was thrust into the head coaching role after the team parted ways with former HC Robert Saleh.

Ulbrich went 3-9 as the interim and joined the Atlanta Falcons for their DC role this month.

Coaching the 2024 Aaron Rodgers-led Jets must be a wild ride for any coach, especially Ulbrich, who was navigating his first time in charge.

The newly hired Atlanta coordinator discussed his brief tenure as the Jets' head coach and the hiccups he faced after getting the call. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Ulbrich’s comments painted a somewhat concerning picture of his Jets staff.

"I learned even more than I knew the value of truth-tellers on your staff," Ulbrich said (relayed via New York Post).

Finishing the season at 5-12, the Jets were too mediocre to land a favorable position in the upcoming draft, picking seventh overall.

Ulbrich added, "There’s certain things that need to be told to the head coach that are occurring because a lot of times what I found in that interim role was, although it was interim, it was like I felt the shift in the way people talked to me and treated me and what they said to me and the lack of truth sometimes was really detrimental, you know?"

Stepping into the role as official head coach is Aaron Glenn, former coach of the Detroit Lions.

Last season, Aaron Rodgers seemingly still held all the cards within the franchise. However, with a new regime in place, the team is no longer at the mercy of Rodgers, a shift that Ulbrich missed out on.

Ulbrich is now focused on continuing his success as the defensive coordinator, having maintained the Jets' defense among the league's top ranks since he took over the role in 2021.

"So it just reinforced the idea that [Falcons head coach Raheem Morris] is going to need me in that way," Ulbrich stated, "to make sure that I’m always telling the truth and maybe, you know, eliminating some of the blind spots that he doesn’t see."

In 2020, current ATL coach Raheem Morris served as interim coach for the Falcons, having worked as their DC. Coincidentally, the guy who took over as DC with Morris as then-interim: Jeff Ulbrich. Morris and Ulbrich's re-teaming will be a welcome return to Atlanta.

"There is an element of a failure for myself in that way because I didn’t delegate," Ulbrich added. "I didn’t. I just took it all on myself. In my mind’s eye, I was trying to create continuity and I didn’t want a fractious staff."

