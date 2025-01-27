Aaron Glenn Makes No Promises About Aaron Rodgers Future But There Are Hints

The short answer right now is that Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets do not have a resolution on the Aaron Rodgers question at the moment. So, if you thought you would get a definitive word on the quarterback's future now, you're done reading.

Bye.

But amid the search for that bottom line, there is context that we can offer. So here goes:

Glenn Has Reached Out To Rodgers

Glenn, the Jets' new coach, and new general manager Darren Mougey have already been in contact with Rodgers and let him know he's on their minds.

"Here's what I do know: Aaron Rodgers will be talked about," Glenn said at his introductory press conference on Monday. "It will be talked about. We've already texted that communication with Aaron Rodgers.

"As we continue to look at the roster, we'll make decisions accordingly. And that's with a number of people, right, on the team. I look forward to this. I look forward to it. It's going to be a great ride."

So that doesn't tell us if Rodgers will be along for the ride or not, although it does show great respect by Glenn to communicate with the veteran quarterback his first full day on the job.

The Jets, specifically Glenn and Mougey, have to decide if Rodgers is a fit for the team they're building.

Those conversations began on Sunday.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

The Jets Ability To Win Is Key

And Rodgers, obviously, has to be into the idea of returning for his 21st NFL season at age 41. Or wanting to play elsewhere. Or wanting to retire.

So there are a lot of things to be considered by everyone. But starting with the Jets, the process seems to be about whether Rodgers fits.

And it's not just from a talent standpoint. It's about where the team expects to be in 2025. Where the team thinks its expectation fit with its talent.

In other words, if Glenn and Mougey look at the roster and the salary cap situation – the Jets are currently about $20 million under the estimated cap – and decide this is a roster that can win now, chances are better that Rodgers will be welcomed back.

But if the process of sizing up the roster leads Glenn and Mougey to believe a significant rebuild is in order, the chances Rodgers will be around for that are practically nil.

Mougey: Win Now And Now On

"We're going to go over the whole roster," Glenn said. "And I would tell you that's going to be the answer to a number of questions, just the roster in general. So, we're looking forward to that process.

"I can't tell you how long that process will be. But the thing is we're going to make sure we get the right answer. And we're not going to rush to this answer. We're going to get the right answer."

So did either Glenn or Mougey provide any clues of where their process begins? Yes.

Both obviously studied the Jets in preparation for their interviews. And this was Mougey's assessment of the team:

"We have a good foundation of players here right now that we're going to continue to add to," he said. "And we're going to give those players everything they need to be successful and reach their potential.

"We look to win not only now, but now on," he added.

That's significant. And it's also significant that Glenn is a Bill Parcells disciple.

Bill Parcells About Winning Immediately

And Parcells always had the philosophy of winning as much as possible, as quickly as possible. Yes, he tried to rebuild new teams for the future. But he also talked about wanting to be part of that future and the only way to ensure that was to win immediately.

All of that suggests having a quarterback capable of helping immediately, even if not necessarily in the long term. And that points to Rodgers or some other available veteran.

It's going to be interesting, as Glenn promised.

"To any players that are here now, put your seat belts on and get ready for the ride," he warned. "Put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride. There are going to be challenges but with challenges there are opportunities.

"And here's one thing I do know: We're the freaking New York Jets and we're built for this [s--t]."