Ex-IndyCar Driver Simona De Silvestro Will Hit The Track For Olympic Bobsledding

I always thought it would be cool to throw some kind of motorsport in the Olympics. Maybe some kind of open-wheel spec series with, like, F3 or F4 cars to keep the costs down. I don't think that'll happen anytime soon, if it does at all, but there will be a motorsports connection in Milan as driver Simona de Silvestro will represent Italy at the games.

De Silvestro has competed in IndyCar for a few seasons and most recently in the 2021 Indianapolis 500. On top of that, she has raced in Formula E and the Supercars Championship in Australia, where she has competed in the Bathurst 1000.

But, for the last few years, she has also been competing in bobsled and will make her Olympic debut next month in the monobob and two-woman bobsled events.

This is very cool, and it makes so much sense.

You have to drive a bobsled. You don't just sit in and ride it like it's a frosty roller coaster.

So, wouldn't it stand to reason that someone with experience driving some of the fastest cars on the planet might be able to get that sled from the top to the bottom with relative ease?

Yeah, yeah it would.

As I said, she'll be in the two-woman bobsled and the monobob, which is an event that made its debut at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The name should give away what it is.

"Mono" means one, and "bob" means… well, I don't know, but it is the first part of "bobsled."

So, hopping in a one-person sled is kind of like hopping in a racecar, while the two-woman version is even better because someone else gets to handle the braking for you.

Best of luck to Simona when she gets to work in Milan!