Ex-Miami Heat Security Officer Nabbed for $2 Million In Stolen Memorabilia

Former Heat employee swiped $2M in jerseys, sold for millions.

Marcos Perez, a former Miami Heat security officer, appeared in federal court facing charges of transporting and transferring stolen goods across state lines.

From 2016 to 2021, 62-year-old Perez, who also served 25 years with the Miami Police Department, worked for the Heat and had access to the team’s equipment room.

After leaving the Heat, Perez worked as a security employee for the NBA from 2022 to 2025.

The Miami Heat confirmed the stolen items, intended for a future team museum to celebrate the franchise’s history, were taken from their facility.

During this time, he stole over 400 game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia, selling more than 100 items to online brokers for approximately $2 million. He often shipped the items across state lines at prices well below their market value.

One piece of Miami Heat history that Perez nabbed was a LeBron James NBA Finals jersey, which Perez sold for $100,000, and later fetched $3.7 million for it at a Sotheby’s auction, according to multiple reports.

On April 3, authorities searched Perez’s residence and recovered nearly 300 additional stolen jerseys. The FBI’s Miami field office is leading the investigation.

