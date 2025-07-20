Former Giants Player Tackles Democratic Socialist Running For Mayor of Minnesota

Carter Coughlin, former NY Giants, isn't a supporter of Omar Fateh.

Former New York Giants player Carter Coughlin is sounding the alarm against Minneapolis mayoral candidate and Democratic Socialist Omar Fateh, urging people to recognize the dangers of Fateh’s policies.

Like New York City Democrat and mayoral race frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, Fateh has promoted socialist values to the people of Minneapolis, including significantly raising the minimum wage and establishing government-run grocery stores.

Coughlin, a Minnesota State college alumnus born in Eden Prairie, strongly opposes Fateh and his Democratic Socialist platform, arguing it undermines the American Dream. 

In a post on X, Coughlin shared, "First, attack the policy, not the person. People need to grow up. Second, in a city that has endured unimaginable destruction and racial tension, these policies would set Minneapolis back another 10 steps. MPLS needs rebuilding, and this will do the opposite. Pray for wisdom."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 31: Omar Fateh, a member-elect of the Minnesota State Senate, speaks during a vigil for Dolal Idd, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police last night, on December 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Idd is the first person to be killed by members of the Minneapolis Police Department since George Floyd was killed on May 25. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Now out of the league, Carter Coughlin is freely speaking his mind on keeping the country on the right track, away from emerging socialism coming from Dems. 

Coughlin was drafted by the New York Giants in 2020 and played 55 games over four seasons. He was not related to Tom Coughlin.

Fateh and Mamdani’s platforms seek to reshape American governance by rejecting capitalism and prioritizing wealth redistribution.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Carter Coughlin #52 of the New York Giants looks on as he walks off the field following an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Democratic Farmer Labor Party in Minnesota endorsed Omar Fateh, positioning him as the leading Democrat to challenge incumbent Jacob Frey.

Fateh expressed gratitude to the Minnesota DFL on X, writing, "I am incredibly honored to be the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor. This endorsement signals that Minneapolis residents are fed up with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us."

Like many Americans, Carter Coughlin resists the socialist ideas infiltrating the Democratic Party, which has shifted toward a socialist-forward stance following its loss to Donald Trump in 2024.

The Minneapolis mayoral election is scheduled for Nov. 4.

