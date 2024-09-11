Ex-Giant Shares Brutal Nickname For Daniel Jones

No quarterback in the NFL gets piled on quite as much as New York Giants signal caller Daniel Jones, and while the amount of money he's getting paid compared to the on-field results makes that somewhat understandable, I don't know that it's enough for him to become known as "Dan Dan Da DooDoo Man."

But that's the nickname bestowed upon him by former New York Giants cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins.

The G-Men didn't impress too many people in their season-opening game against the Minnesota Vikings. The 28-10 loss — which featured the Giants paying tribute to their history and cosplaying as the Montreal Canadiens — saw Jones completing 11 of 18 passing attempts for 138 yards.

That's less than ideal, and it was enough for Jenkins to bestow his new nickname upon Jones.

Oh no… that name is going to have some serious legs.

Interestingly, Jenkins has been a longtime critic of Daniel "Dan Dan Da Doodoo Man" Jones as far back as when the Giants selected in the first round, 6th overall out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. Although, he hasn't always been too accurate with his attempts to rip on Da Doodoo man.

In 2020, he ripped the Giants on Snapchat for having selected Jones over Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

However, that's not really true, because Jackson was drafted in 2018 — the year before Jones — and that year, the Giants used the No. 2 overall pick to select Saquon Barkley.

Not a bad pick either, but… well, it didn't exactly pan out for them.

While Jenkins is a longtime hater, I'm afraid for Jones' sake that this nickname is going to rub off on the next batch of Jones critics, and there are many.

So, I wouldn't be surprised to see a growing number of "Dan Dan Da Doodoo Man" signs in the weeks to come.