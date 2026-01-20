Ex-ESPN Reporter Jeannine Edwards Breaks Down the Curt Cignetti Moments That Defined Indiana’s Run: Hot Mic

With the championship secured, Curt Cignetti finally let the mask slip.

Indiana pulled off the unthinkable.

The Hoosiers are national champions, but the day after their historic victory, the buzz isn't about stats. It is about the steely, unfiltered presence of coach Curt Cignetti.

"Greatest Sports Stories Of All Time": Indiana Is No Longer Just A Basketball School, Just Google Them

On Tuesday's edition of OutKick Hot Mic, Chad Withrow and former ESPN reporter Jeannine Edwards discussed the Cignetti effect, which shifted from cold calculation to an earned enthusiasm after the final whistle Monday night.

Indiana’s history made this turnaround unavoidable. Founded in 1887, the Hoosiers entered 2024 as the ‘losingest’ Power Conference program in history. Cignetti arrived in December 2023; nearly two years later, Indiana is the national champion.

"When you get a coach that will actually tell you something or be authentic, that’s why you have a sideline reporter," Withrow began.

Edwards explained why that engagement is so rare. "Most of the time those guys are so compartmentalized," Edwards said. "They’re thinking about what they’re going to fix or how they’re going to sustain things in the second half."

With the championship secured, Cignetti finally let the mask slip.

Asked what was next, he simply said he wanted to crack a beer. It was a sign that the work was finally finished, and Withrow noted that these are the moments that endure.

"We all remember those types of interviews," he said. "A lot of them are just lost in the shuffle because they’re not saying anything."

Indiana’s title defied every usual path to success. This wasn't a blue-blood program returning to relevance.

In two seasons, Indiana moved from a historical outlier to the top of the mountain. While LSU’s 2019 run is remembered for dominance, Indiana’s path was built on improbability.

After all the fighting to build this program, Indiana secured its place in history.

