Ex-Broncos LB Scores Settlement After Sideline ACL Injury

In 2022, former Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick sued the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, and ESPN after tearing his ACL during an overtime period on "Monday Night Football." The incident occurred on October 17, 2022.

Patrick attempted to tackle Chargers special teamer DeAndre Carter, and it snowballed into Patrick running out of bounds, narrowly hitting a media person, and then getting his cleat caught on a mat, twisting his leg. He was diagnosed with a torn ACL, and Patrick retaliated with legal action, claiming the mat played a role, which the league utilized for the purposes of video replay for their broadcast station on site.

Patrick has been out of football since the incident, though he briefly joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in 2023 (later released). In the lawsuit, Patrick's attorney sought compensation for "lost wages" resulting from the injury.

SEATTLE - Aaron Patrick #94 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Aaron Patrick (94) of the Denver Broncos kneels on the ground after colliding with a middle-aged sideline worker during overtime of the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, October 17, 2022. The worker was quick to return to his post as team medical personnel tended to Patrick. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

TMZ Sports reported this week that Patrick reached a settlement, paid in part by the owners of SoFi Stadium, and is looking to return to the game.

The Chargers and NFL were scrubbed from the lawsuit in 2023.

"The case settled under terms of strict confidentiality. All I can say is that my client is looking forward to an opportunity to return to a career in the NFL," Patrick's attorney, William Berman, announced, relayed by DailyMail.com.

Patrick's agent, Lamont Smith, previously expressed his concerns about the hazardous conditions that led to his client's injury but remains hopeful for a comeback.

"I was very disturbed about the way the injury occurred with the carpet being on the sideline like that," Smith said. "His cleat got lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person."

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Aaron Patrick (94) of the Denver Broncos lies on the ground after colliding with a middle aged sideline worker during overtime of the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 win at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

