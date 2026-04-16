Ex-Bama Player Accused Of Disguises, Impersonating NFL Stars In $20M Fraud Scheme

Ex-Alabama lineman posed as NFL stars, used disguises to pull off $20 million fraud scheme.

An Alabama football washout has traded his championship ring for a potential prison jumpsuit after allegedly orchestrating a $20 million identity theft scheme that reads like a low-budget Hollywood comedy.

Luther Davis, a defensive lineman on Nick Saban’s 2009 title team, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges after impersonating NFL stars to secure a mountain of fraudulent loans.

The federal indictment paints a hustle as brazen as it was bizarre. Davis and his co-conspirator, CJ Evins, stole Social Security numbers and went full method actor.

To bypass security during virtual loan closings, Davis allegedly donned disguises to mimic the athletes he was defrauding.

When it came time to play Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Davis reportedly threw on a durag.

To morph into tight end David Njoku, he allegedly opted for a wig and makeup. The duo also targeted Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney, using the same playbook of forged signatures and high-stakes dress-up.

The scheme proved shockingly effective.

Using fake driver’s licenses, fabricated financial statements, and shell companies with names like "MP9" and "DN86," the pair allegedly swindled lenders out of roughly $19.8 million across 13 loans.

The money was funneled through a labyrinth of accounts to fund a lifestyle their football careers could no longer support.

Davis now faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. While he once specialized in stopping the run in Tuscaloosa, he found no such success outrunning the FBI.

It’s one thing to forge a check, but it’s another to sit on a business call wearing a wig and pretending to be a Pro Bowl tight end.

The legal fallout is expected to be severe. Federal prosecutors have signaled a plea deal is imminent, likely resulting in a significant prison sentence and full forfeiture of the stolen funds.

Davis has gone from the gridiron to the grift.

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