Ex-Arizona Coyotes Owner May Still Be Trying To Build A New Arena, Just Not In Phoenix

Former Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo announced he would not be seeking a new arena to reactivate his NHL franchise after plans to buy land at auction fell through earlier this year, but it looks like he may still be trying to get an arena built.

It's just in Reno, not in Phoenix.

According to a report from Nevada Sports Net, developers are asking for public financing to build a $1 billion arena at Grand Sierra Resort, which is owned by Meruelo.

The planned "Nevada Arena" would seat around 10,000 and would serve as the home of the University of Nevada Wolf Pack men's basketball team and possibly an American Hockey League franchise.

According to the report, Power Sports Development submitted the application for tax increment financing to support the project, which would also include several other things in addition to the arena, including another ice rink, a fan zone, workforce housing, and a parking garage.

Meruelo sold the Coyote's hockey assets earlier this year to billionaire Ryan Smith for $1.2 billion to kick-start the NHL's newest team, the Utah Hockey Club. Meruelo was given the option of reactivating the Coyotes if certain conditions were met within five years but walked away from the deal after the land auction fell through.

As part of the deal, Meruelo held on to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, which currently serves as Utah's farm team. It would probably be safe to assume that the plan would be for the Roadrunners to relocate to Reno.

However, if that happens, they wouldn't be the only minor league hockey team in the area. The Tahoe Lake Monsters are based in Stateside, Nevada, just south of Reno, and are just getting their inaugural season in the ECHL underway right now. That club is co-owned by Florida Gators great and ex-NFLer Tim Tebow and is currently affiliated with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.