Coach Extensions And 5-Star Flips: Everything Is Coming Up Vanderbilt Today

For what has essentially been my entire life, as well as the majority of my father's life, the Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the door mats of college football.

Seen as a school that chooses to focus on academics over athletics, Vandy has been a relative desert for successful football, save for a few one-off years.

It has been so bad for some years, that the Commodores' home stadium has turned into a popular destination for visiting crowds to take over and make their own.

Lately, though, Vandy has been on a tear, making a bowl game last year (a rarity in Nashville), and this year, the Commodores appear to be on the verge of making the College Football Playoff with a Heisman hopeful at quarterback in Diego Pavia.

Well, it would appear the good news just keeps on coming, as the architect of this resurrection from the grave of college football, head coach Clark Lea, just signed a massive extension to keep the good times rolling in the Volunteer State's capital.

Knowing that Vandy has Clark Lea locked up for another six years has to feel good for Commodore fans, and if he can parlay this season into a CFP appearance, then Vanderbilt could be seeing a surge of momentum few could have even imagined when he took the job.

All this goodwill wasn't lost on Lea, either.

But the good news doesn't stop there, as the recruiting world received one of the biggest shocks it's seen in a while.

That timing couldn't be a coincidence, as the 'Dores wanted to make a splash on the heels of the Lea extension.

And this might as well have been a humpback whale leaping next to a life raft.

Five-star quarterbacks don't grow on trees, and the ones that do exist almost never go to a school like Vanderbilt.

And if they somehow DO pick a team like Vanderbilt, it isn't because they were swayed away from a college football powerhouse like Georgia.

That's exactly what happened, though, as five-star signal caller Jared Curtis appears to be trending away from Athens and straight towards Clark Lea.

In light of all this good news, one thing is for sure: it feels damn good to be a Commodore right about now.