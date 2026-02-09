Sam Darnold Redemption Arc Has Gone Too Far: The Internet Is Now Coming For Puka Nacua

Both real and fake Sam Darnold apologists came out of the woodwork Sunday after the journeyman QB won his first Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Once a doubted lottery pick for the Jets, Darnold hopped across the league before finally finding his footing in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings.

After the Vikings' daft (and now fired) general manager let him walk, Darnold joined the Seahawks in a marriage now cemented in NFL history, culminating in a Super Bowl 60 win.

Even heading into the Big Game, doubters insisted that the league leader in interceptions would eventually see his Cinderella run end due to his career-long recklessness with the ball.

Darnold proved them wrong with a near-spotless performance. With zero Seattle turnovers, the apologists suddenly multiplied like rabbits.

The Puka Nacua Pile-On

Now that the football media has pivoted to worshipping the "underdog" Sam Darnold, they’ve started pouncing on any perceived doubters — including Rams wideout Puka Nacua.

Nacua has been catching heat over a simple tweet containing a laughing emoji and the words "sam darnold."

That was it. No context, no essay, just a post during the Super Bowl.

Former teammate Ernest Jones was the first to take the bait.

To be fair , Jones has been on a revenge tour against LA ever since he was traded to Tennessee on unceremonious terms.

Jones has jabbed his elbow into the Rams' ribs at every opportunity, especially after their NFC Championship clash.

"Ain’t you at home. Goofy a**," Jones responded to Nacua. Jones also posted "2 TIME" as a reference to his Super Bowl wins, though the Seahawks linebacker conveniently ignored where he won that first ring.

The "Unlikable" Narrative

Then came the rush of fans who either hated Nacua for being an elite wideout (4,191 yards in three seasons) or simply wanted to defend Darnold's honor.

"Congrats on watching from the couch and being a f**kin moron at the same time," one fan blared. Another added, "That’s SB champ Sam Darnold bro, go back to hanging with loser streamers."

Even Awful Announcing's Sam Neumann — who enjoys blocking OutKick writers — joined the fray, posting: "You have to tip your cap to this unprecedented speed run of being the most unlikable player in the league." (Keep crying, dork.)

Pump the Brakes on the Redemption

Suddenly, Darnold is being treated as the face of NFL redemption, mentioned in the same breath as Kurt Warner. It’s a bit much for a guy whose success is rarely credited to his arm, but rather to vague attributes like ‘athleticism’ or ‘off-the-field patience.’

Let's pump the brakes on the pearl-clutching. Where were all these passionate apologists when Darnold was buried at the bottom of the Niners' depth chart?

The case could be made that Darnold is perhaps among the worst QBs to win a Super Bowl, joining the Dilfers over the Mahomeses in the pantheon of NFL winners.

