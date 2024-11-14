Everyone Had The Same Joke Ahead Of The Predators-Oilers Game

The NHL has a pretty healthy 10-game slate on Thursday night, but believe it or not, the game that has got people talking the most is between the team in the middle of the pack in the Pacific Division and another that is currently the last place team in the entire league.

So, what has everyone talking about the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Nashville Predators?

Well… Oilers… Predators… sure sounds like the Diddy Bowl!

I mean sure, why not have some fun with it?

While there's plenty of action on tap for Thursday night, not a lot looks like it'll bring the goods on paper, except for a big heavyweight tilt between the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This is a shame because when the schedule came out, I would have circled this Preds-Oilers game — AKA the Diddy Bowl — if we were going based on how we thought these two teams would perform this season.

Both have underwhelmed. The Oilers are not playing at the Western Conference champion/potential Cup-favorite level we expected. At least not at the moment.

Meanwhile, after going on a free agency spending spree for the ages, the Nashville Predators season has gone over about as well as a dog fart at a wake.

It has been awful, so to think that this game popped up on most people's radars because Predators+Oilers=DIddy Bowl is hilarious, but also kind of a bummer.

But, it goes to show just how unpredictable the NHL can be; for better and for worse. No one expected to see the Predators flounder just like I don't think anyone would have called the Winnipeg Jets going on a historic run to start the season.