Everyone Is Goofing On Kenny Pickett's Apparent Tiny Hands

I don't think anyone expected the Cleveland Browns to have one of the most intriguing quarterback rooms in football, but here we are.

Notice, I said, "intriguing," not necessarily "best" or "most-skilled."

You've got players from a wide range of backgrounds and experience levels competing for the job with Super Bowl champ Joe Flacco, unproven vet Kenny Pickett, and newcomers Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

One thing those guys don't need as they battle to start is any unnecessary external distractions, like, oh, say, people ragging on you for having tiny hands, which is exactly what is happening to Pickett.

However, I have my suspicions that this may not be true, but we'll get into that.

It started earlier this week when the Browns posted a pair of photos, one of Pickett and one of Flacco, in which they are dropping back with the ball.

Flacco appears to have some decent-sized man-hands, but Pickett's famously double-golved mitts look pretty damn small by comparison.

And boy, people noticed.

There's plenty more where those came from, but in Pickett's defense, I think we may be seeing a bit of an illusion here.

So, let's get back to that picture of Pickett and dissect it like it's the Zapruder film.

Remember, Pickett is known for wearing double gloves, and he went with a glove that has a lighter top, but then a dark color around the edges. That blends in with the ball, and I think it's creating the illusion that Picket has hands like that character from the recurring Lawrence Welk sketch Kristin Wiig used to do.

It also kind of reminds me of when the Bidens took that photo with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter that made the Carters look like ventriloquist dummies.

So, that's what I think is happening… that, or Kenny Pickett could just have the hands of a fourth-grader.