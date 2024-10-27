Everyone Agrees Dwyane Wade's Memorial Statue Looks Nothing Like Dwayne Wade

The Miami Heat unveiled a statue of Dwyane Wade outside the Kaseya Center earlier Sunday. At least, that’s what they told everyone, but the finished product looked nothing like him.

Even though Wade is one of the most narcissistic human beings in existence (which is saying something because LeBron James exists), it does make sense he got this honor. The shooting guard won three titles with the Heat and spent all but a season and a half with the South Beach franchise. Of course, Wade had a say in the construction process, and he was pleased by the final product.

"He walked away very happy. By that last visit, he had basically seen everything he wanted to see. We made all the adjustments he wanted," sculptor Oscar León said about the sculpture. He and Omri Amrany (who also built the "Black Mamba" statue and "Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Statue") were the minds behind Wade’s masterpiece.

However, to pretty much everyone else, the statue looked horrendous.

"This is out of body, y’all," Wade said of the statue. "Like, that's crazy. I can't believe that. Who is that guy?"

That’s what pretty much everyone thought too, though they were not impressed like Wade was. Rather, they were shocked.

I would like to mention that when I showed my mom a picture of the statue she made two remarks. They were, and I quote:

"He’s such a loser." I see no lie.

"He looks like a zombie from ‘I am legend.’" Agreed, and she wasn’t the only one who thought so.

I don’t know how in the world Wade signed off on that. But I guess as long as he’s happy, then that’s what matters most, right?