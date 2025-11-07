Even the War Department Isn't Stopping NFL's Salute To Service

Private enterprise and some individual teams expected to step up to pay costs if necessary

The War Department has issued guidance for military personnel during the current government shutdown that would seemingly curtail Veterans Day-related events around the country including the NFL's Salute to Service campaign and events.

But the league plans to nonetheless go forward with its events – in some cases, according to club sources, by having private enterprise and individual teams step up and pay costs to prevent a disruption.

The Washington Post reported Friday service members and other War Department personnel are "prohibited from participating in official outreach activities," according to the Pentagon’s press office.

NFL Goes Rolling Along

But "service members are permitted to wear military uniforms at Veterans Day events, in a personal capacity, as long as it follows their service specific guidelines, and no official endorsement or involvement is implied by the Department," the newspaper said.

The Post blamed the rollback on the current government shutdown and suggested it blames Republicans for the shutdown – of course they do, they're liberal media – because "Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House."

There was no mention that Democrats have voted at least 14 times to keep the government closed by failing to approve a "clean" continuing resolution that extends funding at current levels – something they've done a multitude of times in the past.

No matter. The NFL is in some respects like the U.S. Army.

It goes rolling along.

"Salute to Service is the NFL's year-round commitment to honor, empower, and connect with the military community," said Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility. "While Salute to Service comes to life on-field each November – as it will again this year, starting this weekend – our longstanding efforts to support the military community continue throughout the year with our charitable and military partners."

NFL Remains Dedicated To Service Members

So Salute to Service moves forward with this weekend's games.

"As we celebrate the 250th anniversaries of the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, the NFL remains as dedicated as ever to honoring service members, veterans, and their families," Issacson added.

Throughout November, the collective NFL family, including all 32 clubs and players, will reinforce their support and gratitude to those who have and continue to serve. Salute to Service will come to life on-field during Weeks 9 through 11 of the regular season and will be complemented by special events and activations in communities across the country, including through efforts to celebrate this year's landmark 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

"This continues," a league spokesman told OutKick.

Goodell: Salute To Service Year-Round

"For 250 years, the brave men and women of our country’s armed forces – and their families – have made tremendous sacrifices to protect the freedoms and security we hold dear," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. "Salute to Service reflects the NFL’s year-round commitment to honoring the military community, and we are proud to recognize and celebrate our nation’s service members, veterans, and their loved ones. Their sacrifice makes it possible for the entire NFL family to enjoy the game we love."

Salute to Service is anchored through league partnerships with five charitable organizations that support the military community: the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project.

Since 2011, the NFL has raised more than $75 million for these and other charitable partners to help advance their ongoing missions to uplift our nation’s military community.