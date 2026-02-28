Stephen A. Smith Torches Democrats For Falling Into Obvious Trump Trap

The ESPN host says the left is being played like a fiddle by the President.

You know things are going poorly for the Democratic Party when even Stephen A. Smith can see their obvious mistakes coming from a mile away.

At the recent State of the Union address, President Trump made some comments and statements so popular that almost anyone could agree with him. For example, saying that it should be the priority of United States politicians to put American citizens first ahead of illegal aliens. Well, when we say "almost" everyone, we're obviously excluding the overwhelming majority of the Democratic Party who bothered to show up to it.

It was such an obvious trap, and the Democrats fell for it. And even Smith thought it was a ridiculous unforced error.

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Democrats For Falling Into Trump's Trap

In a recent edition of his show, Smith absolutely went off on Democrats for failing to stand for putting American citizens first.

"He knew you weren’t going to stand," Smith said. "He knew 73 of y’all were going to show up to other places and not show up to the State of the Union. He knew that a lot of Americans… were going to look at y’all as being every bit as out of control as you claim he is.

"You’re too busy thinking about your own personal feelings and animus towards him. And every time you do that, he smiles and mocks you and has a field day.

"Shape the message in a fashion that benefits you for once. The man has been playing y’all like a fiddle for 11 years now, and you still can’t beat him. Damn! You keep falling right into his hands. And it’s a damn shame. It truly, truly is."

It's hard to argue with any of this. Democrats are so consumed with hatred for Trump that they'll oppose anything he stands for or suggests. Even the most obvious, milquetoast statements, they can't bring themselves to agree with out of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Still, it's crazy to think that of all people, Stephen A. Smith is the one to see it and call it out. Who would have ever thought?