Even Other Candidates Think Colorado's Travis Hunter Should Win Heisman Trophy

A lot of voters believe that Colorado defensive back and wide receiver Travis Hunter should win the Heisman Trophy. Many fans around the country feel the same way. Even other Heisman Trophy candidates are lobbying for Hunter to win it.

Wait, what? A current Heisman Trophy candidate is hoping for somebody else to win college football’s most prestigious individual award? Yep. Hunter’s teammate and Colorado starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

"Travis Hunter should win the Heisman." Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders emphatically said on Thursday while on a Zoom call with reporters. "I think he's deserving of it. If it's between me and him, I would want him to get it. He does a lot of amazing things and things that ain't never been done before. So, I'm not a selfish guy. I know what he's capable of. So I, like, I'd rather him win it."

Sanders might get his way. Hunter has vaulted to the top of the Heisman odds board at -450, way ahead of his next-closest competitor - Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty - at +350. For good reason, too. Hunter is the most dominant two-way player we’ve seen in college football in multiple generations. He has 911 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, three interceptions and eight pass breakups for a Colorado team that has its sights set on the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

It’s a situation that Hunter himself can’t even believe that he is in.

"I can't say I dreamed of this moment because, you know, when I was a kid, I was playing video games, trying to make my player the best player on the field," Hunter said. "Playing the college game back in the day with my cousin, we always had a team full of 99 overalls, trying to make them win the Heisman, win all the good trophies and the big trophies during this little season. We used to play, but nah, I never envisioned this would happen for me."

Hunter understands that Sanders probably won’t win it. With that said, Sanders has put up 3,222 yards, 27 touchdowns and only tossed seven interceptions in 10 games, placing him sixth in the nation in passing at 322.2 yards per game. Simply put, Hunter wants to make sure that Sanders gets as much of the spotlight as he can get.

"We've been playing with each other for three years, so we understand what, what each other deserve," Hunter said. "He tells me I'm the best player in the world, but I tell him he the best quarterback in the world because I see how much hard work that he puts into the game. And we've been around each other for three years, so I understand him. I know he won't be the winner, but I also want him to win as bad as I want to win it because he puts in the work."

The Buffaloes sit on the brink of an incredible season thanks to their two superstars. Oddsmakers had Colorado’s over/under win total at 5.5 before the season and the Buffs were picked to finish 11th by the media at Big 12 Media Days.

The entire country knew that Hunter and Sanders were studs, but anybody who said that they’d lead their team to this point would have been considered insane in August. The individual accolades are coming, but Hunter cares about only one thing.

"Travis just cares about winning," Sanders said.

They’ve got a chance to win at a level nobody thought possible. All that separates the Buffs from a storybook run are a few more landmines to navigate - Kansas, Oklahoma State and the Big 12 Championship Game, in particular.