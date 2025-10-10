Even The Local Grocery Stores Have Given Up On The Miami Dolphins

Publix used to be a Miami Dolphins' stronghold. Then the team started sucking

Things are getting pretty grim down in South Florida, folks.

The Miami Dolphins, a once proud football franchise, are in a tailspin and just can't seem to right the ship.

Last weekend's loss to the Panthers after leading by 17 in the second quarter felt like a new low, prompting many (myself included) to wonder if head coach Mike McDaniel had finally done enough to lose his job.

Unfortunately, last Sunday only felt like rock bottom, as the Dolphins reached a low few in the Sunshine State thought was possible.

And it has nothing to do with their play on the field this time either.

When your local grocery store starts stocking party decorations for teams that aren't even in your state, you know you have a problem.

Look, I would fully understand if there were maybe a few Bucs napkins here and there, or if I happened to see some Jaguars cups tucked away in a corner, but the Atlanta Falcons?

Last time I checked — and I'm no geography wiz — the city of Atlanta isn't even in Florida.

This took place at a Publix in Miami-Dade County, a grocery store that has deep ties to the state of Florida and has always had a flare of local pride, especially for the football teams in the state.

I can still recall my parents having watch parties at our house for every Dolphins' road game in the fall (this is back when they used to have season tickets), and our dining room table was decked out in Dolphins-themed decorations and baked goods from – you guessed it – Publix.

Now, I'm not even sure if they sell those delicious, Dolphins-decorated cookies anymore.

And I know this Falcons debacle happened at a local Publix and not one in Georgia, because I can see the Dolphins' soda display in the background.

Embarrassing.

This is probably a sign that things need to change in Miami, but I doubt anything will be done.

This will just get chalked up as yet another bump on the slide down to irrelevance for the Dolphins.

Everyone in South Florida is just along for the ride.