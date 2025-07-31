Eugenio Suarez Lands With Seattle Mariners Hours Before Trade Deadline

Seattle's going for it! The Seattle Mariners nailed a huge pick-up on the eve of the trade deadline, acquiring third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a deal announced late Wednesday on the West Coast. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news, which is pending a medical.

"The Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a deal to acquire third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks," Passan shared on X, giving MLB fans a nugget of intrigue in an otherwise flat deadline.

Of all the trade buzz heading into the final week, Suarez felt like the big domino needed to kick off major trades. Suarez is in the final year of a seven-year, $66 million contract, originally with the Cincinnati Reds. He will be a free agent after the upcoming season.

Suarez, a 2025 All-Star, slashed .250/.320/.569 with 31 home runs heading into the ASG break. He presents an immediate upgrade on offense, currently fifth in Major League Baseball with 36 home runs, joining a list with new teammate, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who's first in all baseball with 41 HRs.

Barring unforeseen blockbuster moves, the Mariners will take the trade deadline crown as the busiest buyers.

With a 4.5-game lead in the AL West, Seattle took advantage of the momentum by acquiring Suarez and trading for first baseman Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks as well in the past week.

Earlier this week, Eugenio Suarez gave the D-Backs front office a scare on Monday when he was hit by a pitch, hitting his right index finger, though no severe damage was reported.

Suarez was the splash trade most fans were waiting for, with the Yankees long on his trail until they landed Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon this week in a trade. He will also be re-teaming with the Mariners after playing in Seattle from 2022 to 2023.

In a rebuild, the D-Backs are shedding all the weight before the deadline, with guys like Merrill Kelly sitting as another trade candidate.

The trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday (7/31).

