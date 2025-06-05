ESPN's SEC Bias Might Be Showing Again With Preseason Rankings

Preseason FPI ratings might benefit SEC

PublishedUpdated

The symbiotic relationship between the SEC and ESPN is well-established. 

ESPN, as the SEC's primary broadcast partner, benefits when the conference is perceived as being the best in the country. The SEC benefits from increased media attention, and the power of an entire broadcast network promoting its best interests. Especially a network that shows many of the most important games of the season. And carries an immense amount of influence in discussions about the College Football Playoff.

The symbiotic relationship was once again demonstrated in the release of ESPN's new preseason FPI rankings. Rankings that the SEC just recently used in an attempt to promote itself and its regular-season "gauntlet" that could lead to more at-large playoff berths.

READ: SEC Embarrassingly Hands Out Analytics Research To Support Superiority Arguments

And what a surprise! The new ESPN rankings once again heavily promote the SEC. 

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 25: A Southeastern Conference logo on a down marker during a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Georgia Bulldogs, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Are ESPN Rankings Biased Toward The SEC?

The FPI rankings were published this week, and the top three teams are all from the SEC, as are five of the top 10 and nine of the top 15. 

  1. Texas Longhorns
  2. Georgia Bulldogs
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Penn State Nittany Lions
  6. Oregon Ducks
  7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  8. Texas A&M Aggies
  9. Miami Hurricanes
  10. Tennessee Volunteers
  11. Clemson Tigers
  12. LSU Tigers
  13. Ole Miss Rebels
  14. Auburn Tigers
  15. South Carolina Gamecocks
  16. Oklahoma Sooners
  17. Michigan Wolverines
  18. Florida Gators
  19. USC Trojans
  20. SMU Mustangs
  21. Kansas State Wildcats
  22. Arkansas Razorbacks
  23. Missouri Tigers
  24. Arizona State Sun Devils
  25. Nebraska Cornhuskers

It's reasonable to wonder how these rankings could be biased, considering they're computer-generated and not based on human votes.

But as several users on social media have pointed out, it's a trickle-down effect. ESPN has its own recruiting rankings, which are often adjusted, as every service does, based on where an individual recruit commits. SEC schools, unsurprisingly, often see their recruits adjusted upwards. And to be fair, the SEC has consistently churned out highly-rated players that have collegiate success and go on to be picked in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft. 

Regardless, the recruiting rankings are then incorporated into the computer models used to create the rankings. Schools that do well in ESPN's recruiting are then ranked more highly because of having more perceived talent on the roster heading into the season. 

Then those preseason rankings are used to inform voting, and can influence opinions throughout the season. Top-ranked teams don't fall as far as they might, for example, because preseason expectations assumed they would be in the top 5-10.

These FPI rankings in particular are extremely questionable. Auburn has steadfastly refused to be a competitive team for years. Oklahoma was 6-6 last season. Florida finished the year unranked. And Texas A&M in the top-10 is remarkable, considering how consistently mediocre the Aggies have been. 

Yes, USC is also probably too high. Michigan too. But when the preseason rankings set expectations for the SEC this high, it has a season-long impact. One that the conference will happily reference to back up its claims of a "regular-season gauntlet." 

"This schedule is hard cause Texas A&M was 8th in preseason FPI rankings, see!!!" 

Even if they don't actually deserve it.

Tags
Written by

Ian Miller is a former award watching high school actor, author, and long suffering Dodgers fan. He spends most of his time golfing, traveling, reading about World War I history, and trying to get the remote back from his dog. 