ESPN's Michael Wilbon Glad To See 'Divisive' Bruce Pearl Out At Auburn

As the shockwaves of Bruce Pearl's sudden retirement continued to ripple through the sports world, plenty of media pundits sounded off and gave their opinions on the matter.

Some were congratulatory, patting Pearl on the back for jobs well done at both Tennessee and Auburn.

Others, unfortunately, were a little more vitriolic in their words toward the former Vols and Tigers head coach.

One such voice that fell in the latter of the two categories was Michael Wilbon at ESPN.

The Pardon The Interruption star sounded particularly venomous toward Pearl and even said he hoped there was "pressure to just get him out."

The funniest part is even his co-host, Tony Kornheiser pushed back on Wilbon's apparent glee being derived from Pearl's big announcement.

Wilbon calling Pearl "divisive" is a weird turn of phrase, but it makes sense.

Many of the big-time personalities at ESPN subscribe to the theory that sports figures talking about politics is only appropriate when it's coming from their side of the aisle.

Wilbon is a big basketball fan, but try as I might, I couldn't find anything on X where he chastised coaches like Gregg Popovich or Steve Kerr for their "divisive" comments.

Dawn Staley is a pretty outspoken coach herself, but I don't recall Wilbon deriding her either.

You know it's bad when even Dave Portnoy and I agree on something political in nature, yet here we are.

El Presidente is absolutely right!

Why does Wilbon get to call Pearl divisive just because he expresses a different opinion from him?

Bruce Pearl is a Trump supporter and, being that he is a man of Jewish faith, is very unabashedly pro-Israel.

Big deal.

The next time coach Popovich says something to the tune of "everyone who voted for Trump is a racist," or coach Kerr tells the media "the NRA is committing genocide," I hope Michael Wilbon uses his platform to call attention to how "divisive" they're being.

I know he won't, but a man can dream.