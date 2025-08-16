ESPN's FPI Has Some Explaining To Do

Who is getting paid to make these polls, anyway?

With advanced analytics being so prevalent in today's day and age, it seems like you can't even turn a corner on social media without being bombarded by a new metric on how to rank your favorite team.

Not to sound like a Boomer or anything, but back in my day you had your basic statistics and the AP and BCS polls.

One of the most notorious polls of the advanced analytics era of college football is none other than ESPN's FPI, and boy, did they release a doozy of a preseason ranking.

There is so much to unpack here, so let's not waste any time and get right into it.

To start us off, I have to ask, in what world are Ole Miss and Tennessee top-10 teams?

Tennessee at 8th is egregious all on its own, as the Vols are breaking in a new quarterback while losing a bunch of talent on the defensive line and at the offensive skill positions.

There is also the ongoing Boo Carter saga as well as the fact that there might not even be enough scholarship wide receivers in Knoxville to run a five-wide set, something coach Josh Heupel does more than my wife changes outfits before it's time to head out the door.

Ole Miss is another story altogether.

While I trust Lane Kiffin has a certain floor to any team he coaches and quarterback Austin Simmons might be the next big thing, the Rebels are replacing All-SEC starters at a bevy of different positions.

On defense alone, Ole Miss has to find an adequate substitute for all-conference players at defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, and cornerback.

Neither of those sound like top-ten teams to me, but what the hell do I know?

The most shocking part of this list, though, is the placement of the Clemson Tigers.

Not only am I particularly high on Dabo Swinney's squad this season, but almost every preseason magazine and prognosticator in America seems to think the Tigers have all the pieces in place to make a run for a title.

Their quarterback is one of the best returning starters in the country. They might have the best wide receiver room in America outside of Columbus, Ohio. And their front seven will probably wreck any offensive gameplan on their schedule.

And ESPN has them at 16th!?

Make it make sense!

The Worldwide Leader is getting shredded in the comments, as usual.

Thank GOD we have only one more Saturday until the games get played, because I can't take much more of this offseason banter.

Spot the damn ball and get some college football on my TV…stat!