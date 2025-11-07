ESPN's Brian Windhorst Discusses NBA Betting Scandal, His Life With OutKick

We also learned that if he were not a sports reporter, he would likely pursue a career in, wait for it, aviation.

PublishedUpdated

ESPN's Brian Windhorst is one of the last true journalists in sports media. He is perhaps the only NBA reporter today who dares to report on information that the league and its top players don't want the public to know.

Windhorst joined OutKick this week for a discussion about the ongoing NBA betting scandal and what's next. We also learned that if he were not a sports reporter, he would likely pursue a career in, wait for it, aviation.

Many things were discussed, including later in the interview, Windhorst attempted to guess the type of content that appeared in my algorithm. He was wrong, but he wasn't that far off.

Watch the full interview below:

Bobby Burack