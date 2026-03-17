ESPN Ridiculously Calls Maduro Ouster 'Political Turmoil' Instead Of Celebrating Venezuela's Freedom

Things are finally looking up for Venezuela.

After years of failed socialism under Hugo Chavez, a legacy of disastrous economic ruin that continued under the reign of Nicolas Maduro, there's hope for the future of the once-proud country and its people. Maduro is in US custody after years of oppression and miserable conditions. New leadership will (hopefully) lead to a turnaround and improvements, similar to the impact Javier Milei had when taking over Argentina.

And in the sports world, Venezuela, led by star Ronald Acuna Jr. has reached the final of the World Baseball Classic. Set for Tuesday night against Team USA, their accomplishment has provided hope, inspiration, and enjoyment for their fans in Miami.

So you'd think then, that sports media covering the event and fan reactions would bring up the unequivocal good of Maduro's capture. After all, in 2024, it's widely believed that Maduro rigged the election in order to ensure he'd be reelected. That's exactly the type of thing left-wing sports media tends to frown upon, right?

Not ESPN, apparently!

ESPN Frames Post-Maduro Futures As Divisive

In his article covering Venezuela's performance in the World Baseball Classic and what the tournament means to their fans, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez said that the nation is "divided" over "political turmoil."

"Venezuela has been in political turmoil ever since the United States launched a military strike to capture its president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Jan. 3," the article says. "While some are hopeful for Venezuela's future, it has also divided the nation on what should come next. And it has further prevented Venezuelans in the United States from traveling back home to see their families."

Uh. Well, here's the thing about that. The "turmoil" under Maduro made it so that there was no hope among Venezuelans. Which is why there's such a large diaspora community in Florida and Miami in particular to go to these games. Which makes his framing all the more confusing, since Gonzalez quite literally spoke to some of them for his article.

"'We needed this' Yorjelles Marino, a 30-year-old who makes her home in Orlando, Florida, said moments after Venezuela pulled off its 8-5 victory over Japan. 'It's like we're home -- all of us, united. It's beyond our wildest dreams.'"

Exactly, Marino is explaining how Venezuelans have felt; there is no future back home, coming to the US provided that for them, and now the WBC and a post-Maduro world is providing hope and joy.

"Marino left Venezuela two years ago, but the rest of her family still lives there," the article continues. "She does not know when she'll see them again. Armando Marcano, a 39-year-old who has been living in Miami for the last four years, is in the same situation. He arrived when the gates opened at LoanDepot Park three hours before the quarterfinal's first pitch, bringing along his daughter, cousin and several other family members. They all wore Venezuela jerseys."

Again, this is where the turmoil came from. A country that had been ruined by decades of socialism. "'Sports unites us,' Marcano said in Spanish. 'It helps us forget about a lot of the political stuff, a lot of the tragedies. This is what brings us together.'"

That's the point. Life under Maduro was a tragedy. Now that's over, sports are helping provide a blueprint for a better, more successful future in Venezuela. It's just impossible for ESPN, or other left-wing media, to give credit to President Trump for anything, even if that particular decision is an unequivocally good that makes the world a better place. Exhausting.