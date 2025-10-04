ESPN Reporter Gets Trucked On Sideline During Kansas State-Baylor Clash

We all know how dangerous football is, but I think sometimes we forget how dangerous it can be to simply stand in the vicinity of the action.

On Saturday, ESPN's Tori Petry got a reminder of this while working the Kansas State-Baylor game.

The Wildcats came in looking to win their second straight after dispatching the UCF Knights last weekend (I'm definitely not still bitter about that… just kidding, I am still bitter), and with just seconds left in the first half, quarterback Avery Johnson eyed the first down marker and got pushed out of bounds by a Baylor defender.

Johnson still had a full head of steam and, unfortunately, wasn't able to slow down in time to avoid colliding with Petry.

And she went down hard.

I felt that one…

But Petry took that like a true pro and hopped right back up. Let's be real, some of us would need to be taken off by helicopter after that one.

If any NBA player got hit like that, his season — possibly career — would be over.

Nope. Petry was right back up on her feet.

Sometimes I think about how crazy and dangerous football sidelines can be. There's just nothing to keep a very large human being moving at a quick rate from plowing straight up to you.

I once spent an IndyCar race in the pits, and I think I felt safer there than I would on a football sidelines. Which is wild, because in the pits there's flammable fuel, tires, and heavy machinery all over the place.

But fortunately, we've got people willing to wander around those sidelines and ask coaches of teams getting their asses kicked what they could do better.

As for Kansas State, the Wildcats got barreled over by the Bears worse than Perty got hit by Johnson, losing 35-34.