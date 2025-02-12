ESPN's Karl Ravech Roasted For Giving Embarrassing Stat During SEC Hoops Game

The SEC is dominating college basketball, and has the entire season. The conference is on pace to break the record for most teams sent to the NCAA Tournament in one season.

The league obliterated the non-conference portion of the season, posting a ridiculous 185-23 record. Of course, it's impossible for the league to dominate once the conference season starts because the teams are simply playing against one another.

This fact seemed to escape ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech, who used the league's record since January 4 – which is when SEC play began – to denigrate the league for not separating itself.

"Since January 4 into Tuesday, the SEC teams are 82-82…. there's been no ability to pull away," Ravech said, in a voice that sounded genuinely sincere.

Yeah, so… this is bad. Of course SEC teams have been playing .500 basketball since they started only facing one another – one team has to win and one team has to lose.

Now, there's a chance Ravech was kidding, playing into the joke. It didn't sound that way, but you never know.

He later posted on X about Auburn and Alabama, still seeming like he was 100% serious.

He did also refer to this year's SEC as "arguably" the best "in the history of college basketball."

OutKick reached out to Karl Ravech to ask if he wanted to provide comment. He didn't immediately respond to our request.

Of course, fans on social media roasted Ravech for using a – let's say misleading? – stat to try and denigrate the SEC, saying the league doesn't have a "dominant" team.

Karl Ravech is a great broadcaster and he's had a good career. One moment shouldn't define him.

However, it's clear that Tuesday night didn't feature his finest moment.