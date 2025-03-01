ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Chimes In On Nation's Border Security: We Don't Need More People!

Stephen A. Smith is finally calling balls and strikes.

ESPN’s First Take firebrand has been throwing himself into the political ring with hot-button answers on his podcast regarding current issues.

Smith is also frequently trading barbs with Sean Hannity on Fox News, telling the truth like it is for the most part.

This week on his show, SAS took a swing at border security while answering questions on his show, and he gave a surprisingly conservative stance on a contested issue.

A self-proclaimed Democrat, Smith insists the U.S. must seal its borders — breaking from the Democrat Party’s push for open entry. He argued that the nation should keep borders closed until Americans can get their act together.

"The reality is, is that we don't need any more folks coming into this country, especially illegally, until we get our house in order," Smith said.

"It's not to denigrate anybody that's trying to come from a desolate place and trying to get to the United States of America," he added. "It's not about that. It's that America doesn't have its own house in order right now, and we'd have to change that. That's where I'm coming from with it."

Along with sealing the border, Americans are working to undo damage from keeping them open for so long.

Under Biden, a porous border has led to millions of illegal crossings, particularly at the southwest border, with related crimes threatening American security. Smith's takes on border security weren't as loud when Biden was in office, though fans are thrilled simply by his flash of common sense.

Stephen A. Smith’s recent commentary aligns with President Donald Trump’s nationwide sweep targeting criminal migrants — a move facing strong Democrat opposition.

At ESPN headquarters, where many personalities’ politics clash with Smith’s views despite his Democrat affiliation, Trump’s stance finds little support.

The ESPN analyst now recognizes that liberal policies, especially on border security, don’t always serve the nation’s best interests.

While Smith won’t vie for leadership in the Democrat Party’s power vacuum, he’s tackling these issues with honesty — unlike prominent Democrats pushing for open borders.

Americans who support proper migrant entry demand a robust vetting system to ensure every individual entering the country aligns with the nation’s values.

