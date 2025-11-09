ESPN Gets Roasted For Its Latest Edition Of FPI Top-25 College Football Poll

Tell us how you really feel, folks!

Polls. It seems like everyone has an opinion on them these days.

College football has become a divisive battleground thanks to things like the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Poll.

The lines have been drawn in the sand between conferences, with cries of "SEC bias" and "Big Ten favoritism" ringing throughout the halls of social media and beyond.

It doesn't seem like anyone can agree on anything when it comes to the major polls of college football.

But one thing it seems can be nearly universally agreed upon is that ESPN's weekly FPI poll is hot garbage.

The Worldwide Leader released their latest edition of their patented top-25 poll that measures the strength of each team through a number of different criteria, and it's about as bad as you would expect.

Wowzers! Where on God's green earth do we even begin?

The top five is more or less solid, though I'm sure plenty of fans would take umbrage with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish occupying that fifth spot.

Things really start to break down once you get past that first row.

For starters, Utah being ninth is absurd to begin with, but couple that with the fact that the number 11 team, Texas Tech, absolutely bludgeoned them in Salt Lake City no more than a month ago has some eyebrows raised.

Other teams, like Tennessee and Michigan, will probably catch some flak for their positions as well, but the back end of the poll is when things start to get absolutely silly.

Penn State is 3-6 with a fired head coach and not a single win over a Power 4 opponent, yet somehow they find themselves slotted in at 21.

LSU is also a team without a coach or a win over a team with a winning record in the Power 4, yet they are just a spot behind the Nittany Lions.

My personal favorite is Auburn at number 24.

What in the world did these guys do to belong in ANY top-25 poll?

Naturally, the fine folks on X roasted ESPN and their "power rating" model into oblivion, and rightly so.

That'll do, boys and girls!

At the end of the day, these polls are absolutely meaningless, but it is fun to get mad about something online.

And in this world where we seem to be drifting further apart along an ideological line, it's just nice to see everyone unite against a common enemy.

Thank you for holding this country together, ESPN. Those are words I never thought would leave my mouth.