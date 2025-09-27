ESPN Announcer's Field Goal Call Was So Bad It Will Make You Question Your Sanity

There have been some bad announcer calls, but I don’t think I’ve seen one worse than this one from the Mississippi State game against the Tennesee Volunteers .

The No. 15 Vols traveled to Starkville to take on the Bulldogs in an SEC clash. In the third quarter, Kyle Ferrie lined up to try to knot the score at 20 with a 42-yard field goal, but he failed miserably.

Or did he? ESPN play-by-play announcer Dave Neal’s first impression of the play was that Ferrie converted the kick.

Eventually, he corrected the mistake. But sweet mercy that’s an all-time blunder.

It kind of made me question my own sanity for a minute. That kick was 20 times more wide right than the kick from the Bills-Giants Super Bowl. But for a second I was like, "Maybe I’m wrong? Maybe I lost the ball in that seas of white jerseys behind the trajectory of the ball?"

But then I came back to reality and realized Neal was the one with bad eyesight in this situation.

Read: Line For Charlie Kirk T-Shirts At Penn State Was A Mile Long

The only thing I can think of for Neal’s confusion is that the ref on the right side of the goalpost wasn’t making a definitive "good" or "no good" hand signal. But still, wouldn’t the other guy give it away? Neal could have easily taken a second to look at the refs and then make the call, or taken a hint from the trajectory of the camera shot.

There’s no conceivable reason that any professional broadcaster should have thought that went in. That call will be on blooper reels for the next several decades.