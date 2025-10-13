End Of An Era: 'Scorigami' X Account Goes Full Biden, Likely Needs to Be Retired

This is the worst case of senility I've seen since Joe Biden was in office.

The end of an era is never easy, no matter who or what is on its way out to pasture.

Father Time is famously undefeated, and when it's time for something to end, we all hope that end comes with poise and grace.

Unfortunately, the subject we are dealing with today is in the death throes of a bitter and humiliating downfall, and what's worse is that it's happening on our modern-day public forum of social media for all to see.

For those of you unfamiliar, an X account was made to track "Scorigami's," a portmanteau of "score" and "origami," which tells us if a score from that day's NFL games was a unique score that had never been seen before up to that day.

For example, a score of 62–5 has never occured, thus making it a "Scorigami" whenever it does happen.

For a while, the Scorigami account had been a source of some extra "nerd fun" on the internet.

Bu lately, Scorigami has been exhibiting some troubling behavior, and it's starting to concern some of its dedicated fans.

So, uh, has this happened or has it not?

I tell ya, this is the worst case of senility I've seen since Joe Biden was in office.

However, unlike with our former Commander in Chief, I don't see anyone trying to cover up the alarming behavior of Scorigami.

All I keep seeing are once-proud fans calling for 'Gami to pack it up.

Play-by-play broadcaster and former Pardon My Take personality (and huge Scorigami fan) Jake Marsh, went a step further and made a full video addressing the issues with his favorite X account.

I know it's tough seeing something you loved go downhill so fast, but sometimes the best option is a swift and merciful end.

No one wants to see Scorigami suffer anymore, and it might be time for everyone's favorite nerdgasm account to ride off into the sunset.

Just keep looking at those rabbits over there, 'Gami. It will all be over soon.