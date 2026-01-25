The Empire State Building Is Celebrating The Patriots AFC Championship Win

Doesn't this building know the Patriots are an enemy of the city?

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl-bound, and the Empire State Building is celebrating it.

That’s something I never thought I would see.

Despite scoring only 10 points, the Patriots were able to defeat the top-seeded Denver Broncos after only letting up a touchdown. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye scrambled for a first down with less than a minute to go to send the Patriots to their 11th Super Bowl in franchise history.

Are the Patriots going to get walloped by the NFC representative? Definitely. Am I also stoked that my favorite team is this good just two years into the new franchise quarterback’s career? Definitely.

But I am shocked to see that the most prominent building in New York City is seemingly just as happy. The Empire State Building lit up in red, white, and blue to hype up the most hated franchise in their rival city’s collection of sports teams.

That’s, uh, surprising.

I don’t need to wax poetic about all the storied rivalries between teams from these two cities. It seems like the teams from Boston and New York in every league hate each other, especially in the NFL. And the city (at least its most iconic building) is happy about it?

Strange. I can guarantee Boston wouldn’t even think of saluting the Rangers, Yankees, Giants, Jets or Knicks.

Plenty of fans were shocked to see the building light up with those colors.

Whoever is in charge of making these decisions needs to be evaluated. This is an egregious offense in the minds of millions of New Yorkers everywhere.

