Emmanuel Clase Accused Of Running Gambling Scheme During Postseason Games

The sports betting scandal surrounding former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase just keeps getting worse.

On Friday afternoon, the 29-page indictment against Clase was unsealed, and in it, prosecutors make some new, startling allegations. As well as revealing exactly how the alleged gambling scheme played out in real time. In one example, before a game in May 2025 against the Cincinnati Reds, the indictment says Clase received a text message instructing him what to do.

"Throw a rock at the first rooster in today’s fight," the text said.

The prosecutors say that this essentially served as a code between the two parties. "Yes, of course, that’s an easy toss to that rooster," Clase responded. He added another text later, saying he would throw it "low."

These texts were attempts by the then-Guardians closer to purposefully tank pitches that outside gamblers would bet on. Clase allegedly used these code words, like rooster and chicken, to make it less obvious what was being discussed. And this scheme actually extended into the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason as well.

Emmanuel Clase Rigged Pitches In Playoffs, Prosecutors Say

The prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York also believe that Clase used this rigging scheme more frequently than they previously did. While there had previously been nine pitches listed in 2023 and 2025, there are several more examples they say they've found while going through the data.

The most shocking example being in a playoff game. In the ninth inning of Cleveland's win over the Detroit Tigers in game one of the American League Division Series, Clase is alleged to have rigged a pitch to benefit gamblers. There were also several times he had agreed to rig a pitch, but never entered the game.

These prop bets, where outside individuals would benefit from knowing what to gamble on, led to at least $450,000 in winnings. Clase and teammate Luis Ortiz are alleged to have received a percentage of those winnings.

"Emmanuel Clase is innocent and denies all allegations in the superseding indictment," said Michael Ferrara, Clase's lawyer. "While we remain disappointed in the flawed views of the evidence and rush to judgment that led to these charges, we look forward to clearing his name at trial where the full facts and circumstances of the case will be revealed."

Were it to be found that Clase did rig a postseason pitch, that's a new escalation and signals that there are even more worries about the integrity of professional sports to come. Prop betting, and the ease of access to it, has created all sorts of negative incentives on both sides. Betters blame players for things out of their control, and players could quite easily get tempted into a similar scheme. Especially ones who aren't making top-end salaries. Sports betting isn't going away, and it's likely these types of stories and allegations aren't either.