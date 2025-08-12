Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Stops Match To Complain About Crying Baby In Ridiculous Scene

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has won the U.S. Open and became a Top 10 player in the sport, but couldn't carry on with a recent match because a baby began to cry in the stands.

The unbelievable scene unfolded at the Cincinnati Open on Monday during Raducanu's Round of 32 match against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Before serving in a deuce situation in the third set, Raducanu stepped off the line before turning to the chair umpire to say, "It's been like 10 minutes," referring to a baby somewhere in the stands crying.

To the umpire's credit, she delivered a phenomenal one-liner in response.

"It's a child, do you want me to send the child out of the stadium?" the umpire asked.

Shockingly, things got even more absurd when a handful of fans can be heard shouting "yes" in response to the umpire's rhetorical question.

The clip of Raducanu is insane for several different reasons.

For starters, that baby in the crowd belongs to a parent, one who paid money out of their own pocket to come watch Raducanu and Sabalenka play. Maybe life happenings got in the way and childcare fell through at the last minute, or just maybe that parent wanted to bring their young child to their first-ever tennis match, but God forbid they cry.

In the heat of competition, Raducanu isn't thinking about those scenarios, obviously, but that doesn't mean singling out a crying baby and the adult trying to get said baby to calm down is called for.

On top of that, we can't overlook the fact that Raducanu is playing in a match against Aryna Sabalenka of all people, who legitimately moans after every single shot she hits. She is one of the loudest players to ever step foot on a tennis court, but nobody, including Raducanu, would dare criticize Sabalenka's over-the-top moaning.

Raducanu ultimately lost the match, and she probably lost a few fans by calling out a baby in the middle of a professional match.