Embattled NFL Kicker Brandon McManus Gets Second Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers have addressed their kicking issues by signing 33-year-old Brandon McManus, a free agent kicker who's faced a difficult past year after dealing with allegations of sexual assault, stemming from his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McManus has a field-goal success rate of 81.4 percent and is just days removed from being cleared of facing possible discipline after the NFL investigated the assault claims made by two women and found "insufficient" evidence.

McManus faces a civil lawsuit filed in Duval County Circuit Court from two women who alleged that the placekicker assaulted them during a team flight to London with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. The women also sued the Jaguars for not ensuring their safety on the flight.

After the NFL's decision, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that several teams showed immediate interest in signing McManus.

The Packers released kicker Brayden Narveson and signed McManus on Tuesday.

Surely the Jets are kicking themselves over not signing McManus, considering the egregious performance by Greg Zuerlein on Monday night that cost them the game.

The Washington Commanders released McManus nearly a week after the allegations emerged.

Now McManus, the 10-year vet, gets a second chance, hoping to turn the Packers' kicking woes around.

Narveson missed an NFL-high five field goal attempts during his limited stay in Green Bay.

McManus and the Packers brace for a Week 7 matchup against the 5-1 Houston Texans.

