NFL Opts To Not Discipline Kicker Brandon McManus Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Teams Showing Interest

Former NFL kicker Brandon McManus may soon get a second chance in the league after being hit with two lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct earlier this year.

As previously reported by OutKick's Dan Zaksheske, McManus faced a civil lawsuit from two women who say the placekicker assaulted them during a team flight to London with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

The NFL conducted its interview into the allegations aimed at the kicker and determined there was "insufficient" evidence to discipline McManus.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the league did not find McManus guilty of violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, adding that teams are already interested in signing the 33-year-old kicker.

The Washington Commanders released McManus nearly a week after the allegations emerged.

Schefter reported Monday:

"NFL concluded its investigation of former Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus and determined there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that a violation of the personal conduct policy occurred, per sources. McManus will not face any league discipline and he is free to sign with any team.

"Now that the league has cleared him, McManus could soon have a new NFL home, per source."

Washington signed Brandon McManus in March to a one-year deal. The 10-year veteran played for the Jaguars last year, going 30 for 37 (81.1%) on field goal attempts. McManus boasts a career 81.4 FG percentage.

The women accused McManus of physically rubbing up against them during their trip to London. The women are also suing the Jaguars, McManus' ex-team, for failing to create a ‘safe environment' for the flight staff, according to court documents obtained by ESPN.

McManus responded to the allegations, calling the accounts of the two women an "extortion attempt."

