Could Elon Musk Get In On Sports Ownership? His Dad Says He's Interested

Billionaire Elon Musk has been involved in quite a few industries over the years, and now his old man says that he's interested in getting in on sports.

Musk's dad, Errol Musk, was doing an interview with Times Radio, saying that his son had shown some interest in purchasing English Premier League club Liverpool.

However, he made it clear that interest doesn't mean a deal is imminent.

"Oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it," Errol Musk said, per the Associated Press. "He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I."

Well, yeah, I think we'd all be interested in owning an English Premier League team. I can't tell you how many things I'm "interested" in.

Buying a hockey team, buying vintage guitars, adopting a chimpanzee and dressing him in cargo shorts and a backward ballcap, having Wendy's for dinner; the list goes on.

Of course, interest is one thing, getting a deal done is another, and it's not even for sale. They're currently owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has a pretty substantial ownership portfolio that includes the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, half of the NASCAR team RFK Racing, and more.

So, while a Musk acquisition of Liverpool seems unlikely for the time being, it's interesting to hear someone close to him indicate that the entrepreneur has an interest in sports ownership.

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Musk has the ability to come into an industry or a field and just turn it on its head.

I don't know about you, but I can't imagine Elon Musk going into an owners' meeting and leaving with a bunch of friends.

The ultimate example of this would be if Musk bought an NFL team. Can you imagine him squaring off with Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones? It would be theater (and who knew Jerry was a hell of an actor, by the way?