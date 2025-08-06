Star Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Sits Out Practice After Plowing Pickup Truck

Field vision and road awareness ... apparently not the same thing.

Carolina Panthers cornerback and son of Saints Hall of Famer Joe Horn, Jaycee Horn, missed Wednesday's practice after being involved in a car crash on the way to practice.

Dashcam footage obtained by TMZ also showcased what happened at the scene as Horn's black Mercedes-Maybach SUV crashed into the rear of a pickup truck turning at an intersection.

"I’m straight ! Nun major thank god," Horn posted on X Wednesday morning.

Horn reportedly suffered a minor thumb injury, and no serious damage was further cited from the scene.

The accident occurred at the south end of Bank of America Stadium. Additionally, neither driver, Horn included, required an ambulance.

Panthers medical staff checked Horn, which led to the 25-year-old CB sitting out practice. He still appeared on the field on Wednesday, wearing a zip-up jacket with his left hand tucked in the pocket.

As Panthers training camp ramps up, the last thing fans in Carolina want to hear is that their best defensive player was involved in a car accident.

Though not burdened by expectations of success for the Panthers, Horn still must live up to his superb 2024 season, which also led to his first Pro Bowl nod and a fat new contract.

The Panthers drafted Horn with the eighth-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his debut year, Horn suffered a foot fracture and had his season dramatically cut short.

Early concerns arose concerning Horn's limited availability in his first three seasons, missing 29 games in that span.

But Horn led a bounce-back season in 2024, amassing 68 combined tackles (49 solo), two sacks, five tackles for loss, one interception and 13 pass breakups in 15 games.

Carolina agreed with Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract extension this offseason, meaning fans will be more than eager to see the third-highest paid CB in NFL history prove he can sustain production.

