Elijah Chatman Delivers NFL preseason's Best Play And A Very Cool Backstory

The jaw-dropping play gaining the most attention this NFL preseason isn't that behind-the-back pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce last week, although that one was amazing.

It isn't any pass Joe Burrow has made in completing his first training camp in years, or even the impressive stuff C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers and others have put on tape since late July.

This NFL preseason's most impressive play was delivered by Elijah Chatman – somebody you've probably never heard of but should probably get to know.

Here's the play:

Lineman Catches RB From Behind

That, ladies and germs, is a 278-pound defensive lineman, who lined up on the other side of the field, came all the way across and chased down a 185-pound veteran running back from behind.

"That chase play that you saw," Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown said this week, "you saw that effort and relentless attitude here during rookie minicamp. It stood out."

The play stands out.

It turned out to only be an 18-yard gain because Houston's J.J. Taylor actually stepped out of bounds earlier. But no one on the field knew that.

All anyone knew after Chatman made the tackle was that it was a clinic on what effort, tenacity, athleticism, and desire look like on a football field.

Give Elijah Chatman a hand, people. That play was great on multiple levels.

Chatman: ‘Nobody Left To Catch Him’

"What was going through my head during the game," Chatman told reporters this week, "was there was nobody else to catch him. There was nobody left to catch him.

"I felt like I was the only person that could make the play. So, it just made me go that much harder.

"Just a bunch of effort and bunch of want-to. I just put my head down, gave it my best effort and let God do the rest. "

Going hard for the team is about desire. Going hard when the opportunity may be a fleeting one is about urgency.

Chatman has both. And that's what makes that play so awesome. It comes from a player that doesn't quit, who knows he wasn't drafted or signed by anyone after the draft.

Chatman Lives 1 Samuel 16:7

Chatman went to the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May and was told he's "not long enough." The following week, he went to the Giants' rookie minicamp, again, on a tryout basis.

And, improbably, he got signed. That's not typical for a 6-foot defensive tackle.

"I'm 5-11," Chatman admitted, before adding that 1 Samuel 16:7 in the Bible says that while man looks at outward appearance, the Lord looks at the heart.

"I got a lot of heart," Chatman said. "And that heart came from God."

Chatman's journey from SMU to a possible NFL roster spot is storybook stuff.

Stronger, Faster Than He Looks

The physical reasons Chatman was able to make the play have a lot to do with his unusual athletic resume:

He has a 31-inch vertical leap at 278 pounds.

He runs 4.8 in the 40-yard dash – which is fast for a defensive lineman, but suggests he shouldn't be catching running backs from behind.

He was a high school wrestler and powerlifter and he bench-presses 250 pounds 32 times. So, yes, strong.

"Even though he's 5-11, he's got almost 33-inch arms," Brown said. "So, there are redeeming traits where you take the intangibles of how he's built, how he's wired, and figure out what he can do best."

Brandon Brown Loves Chatman Story

How Chatman's wired is all out, all the time. The common NFL terminology for players who do not quit and always display effort is having a great motor.

Chatman apparently has a supercharged V-12.

"The effort and the want-to, we see that every day," Brown said.

Players are often the best judges of other players. And after seeing Chatman work in the various offseason camps, this training camp, and in the preseason, teammates are suddenly adopting Chatman.

They're telling people in the personnel department and coaching staff how good Chatman is. They're making suggestions to Chatman that range from tips to use on the field to apartments he should rent when camp concludes.

"There is," Brown said, "a cool transition when you start seeing teammates root for guys," Brown said. "When you start seeing (defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence) rooting for Elijah, taking him to the side, giving him some pointers because it's like, ‘Hey, I could be playing with this guy.’

"Or ‘There's something here that I like that I want to help develop.’ So, it's been really cool to see."

Cool all around.